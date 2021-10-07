(Video) Lukaku sells Hernandez superb dummy before firing Belgium into 2-0 lead vs. France

Chelsea and Belgium star striker Romelu Lukaku has fired his country into a 2-0 lead during Thursday evening’s Nations League semi-final.

The Red Devils, who were leading 1-0 thanks to a Yannick Carasco opening, have since seen their lead doubled through Lukaku.

Lukaku combined with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne before perfectly timing a superb dummy that saw Lucas Hernandez wrong-footed.

The powerful Chelsea striker then unleashed a strike that comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Images courtesy of TF1 Direct