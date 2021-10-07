(Video) Lukaku sells Hernandez superb dummy before firing Belgium into 2-0 lead vs. France

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea and Belgium star striker Romelu Lukaku has fired his country into a 2-0 lead during Thursday evening’s Nations League semi-final.

The Red Devils, who were leading 1-0 thanks to a Yannick Carasco opening, have since seen their lead doubled through Lukaku.

MORE: Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United completed

More Stories / Latest News
Steve Bruce breaks silence on Newcastle takeover as job hangs in balance
Juventus name their price for West Ham and Spurs midfield target
Man United fans likely to see defender remain with club as loaning club target alternative

Lukaku combined with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne before perfectly timing a superb dummy that saw Lucas Hernandez wrong-footed.

The powerful Chelsea striker then unleashed a strike that comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Images courtesy of TF1 Direct

More Stories lucas hernandez Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.