Liverpool rival Arsenal for world class 21-year-old who looks to be angling for a transfer

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for exciting young Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old is a huge prospect who has been catching the eye in Serie A for some time now, and his future with his current club is in serious doubt at the moment.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso made an official statement on the club’s website this week confirming that Vlahovic had turned down several offers of a new contract, suggesting he could be on his way out of La Viola very soon.

Now the Daily Mirror name Liverpool as major suitors for Vlahovic, and there’s no doubt the Reds could do with a player like this coming in as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino.

The Serbia international scored 21 goals in 37 league games last season, but his intelligent and creative play means he looks perfect to fulfil that Firmino role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal have also been linked with Vlahovic by the Evening Standard, and the Gunners would surely benefit from landing a top young striker to replace the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One imagines, however, that a player like Vlahovic would have an easy choice picking Liverpool over Arsenal right now, given the current state of both clubs.