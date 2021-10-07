(Photos) Jack Wilshere back training at Arsenal as club provide update on his situation

Arsenal have tweeted pictures of their former player Jack Wilshere back at the club to keep fit.

The former England international is going through a difficult spell in his career after so many injuries down the years meaning that clubs now seem reluctant to take a gamble on him.

While Wilshere remains without a team, Arsenal have shown their class by inviting their former player back to train with them and maintain his fitness.

See below for images of Wilshere in an Arsenal training kit again, with the Gunners also stating that the 29-year-old is working on his coaching badges as well…

Hey, @JackWilshere ??? We're helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges pic.twitter.com/KI41WlTNdx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2021

Wilshere was a top performer for Arsenal as a young player, and it’s sad to see that his repeated injury woes now mean he’s struggling to get back onto the pitch at a competitive level.