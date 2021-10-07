Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Florian Wirtz transfer situation following the remarkable rise of the Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move elsewhere.

It was recently claimed by Christian Falk that a whole host of top sides were looking at Wirtz, including five from the Premier League.

See Falk’s tweet below as the Sport Bild reporter claimed that Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were all interested in him, along with Bayern Munich…

Romano has now provided an update on Wirtz’s situation that perhaps adds further weight to those rumours, though he doesn’t name any specific English clubs eyeing up the Germany international…

FC Bayern, Premier League clubs and many others are following Florian Wirtz situation closely. Bayer Leverkusen position is still the same: he’s considered ‘untouchable’ for next summer. ??? #transfers There’s no release clause into his current long-term contract. pic.twitter.com/dV92hHxg3Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2021

Romano adds one key detail, however, with Leverkusen supposedly seeing their talented young player as “untouchable” next summer, putting a move in doubt for the time being.

Wirtz is progressing well with his current club so it might be worth him biding his time before jumping to accept offers from Europe’s elite.

The teenager’s attacking qualities would surely make him a hit at Chelsea right now, with the Blues perhaps in need of upgrades on unconvincing recent signings such as Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal generally need a major revamp after a difficult few years, with Wirtz perhaps the ideal long-term successor to Mesut Ozil.

Man Utd have spent big in recent times, but could also do well to keep on recruiting in that area of the pitch after arguably being a little too reliant on Bruno Fernandes to provide some spark in that department.