Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has reportedly been arrested on a night out, with videos showing him being led out of a nightclub at 2am.

The Mali international has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League in recent times, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move to one of the top six clubs.

Bissouma had most recently been linked with Manchester United by the Transfer Window Podcast, who added that the player had been making a special effort to clean up his act and be more professional off the pitch to try and help him earn a big transfer.

Now, however, the Sun report that Bissouma was led out of a club in handcuffs at 2am last night, leaving others in the bar shocked.

“The club was packed — it was a popular student night, especially with freshers in town,” a source is quoted by the Sun.

“People were starstruck to see Bissouma in the club — he’s Brighton’s best player at the moment, so he definitely caught some eyes.

“They were even more shocked to see him later being led away in handcuffs outside the club.”

They added: “People were absolutely stunned by what was going on. The next thing we knew, two police officers were taking him away in cuffs. I couldn’t believe it.”

The Sun add that Bissouma was arrested along with a friend, and they spent some time in police custody afterwards.

The report quotes a brief statement from Brighton, saying: “The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

It is not yet known why the police targeted the 25-year-old like this, but it will be interesting to see if further details emerge and how that might affect the way clubs like Man Utd look at him.

Bissouma is clearly a big talent who could be an upgrade on players like Fred at United, but the Red Devils might well end up prioritising other options if there is any reason to be concerned by the Seagulls ace.