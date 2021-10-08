Ever since Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal where he’d become a cult hero for many, his career has been on something of a downward trend, a Serie A title with Internazionale notwithstanding.

The Chilean’s move to Manchester United turned out to be an abject disaster, and his form at Old Trafford couldn’t have been any different to that which he displayed for the Gunners.

Although he still has a couple of years left on his current Inter contract, Gazzetta dello Sport note that the neroazzurri would happily save the €10.5m that they have left to pay him if a suitable offer came in.

The report details that Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis and Valencia could all be interested in bringing him back to La Liga for one final European sojourn before a return to South America.

On the face of it, Los Che would appear to be the more attractive move, though having said that, pairing up with Falcao at Rayo would clearly have it’s advantages. From a commercial standpoint, it would arguably provide the Madrid-based club with a real financial shot in the arm.

Though Sanchez doesn’t seem to be the player he was when he left the Spanish top-flight after appearing for Barcelona, he still knows where the goal is.

If any interested parties can get a deal across the line, they’ll acquire a proven goalscorer with a point to prove.