Barcelona fearful of Man United, PSG and Liverpool interest in wonderkid

Following two recent senior debuts, including one with Spain’s national side, Barcelona playmaker Gavi is causing quite a stir. Widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects currently playing in Europe’s big leagues, it is perhaps unsurprising that the young midfielder is catching the attention of some of the sport’s biggest clubs.

Gavi, 17, has been with Barcelona since 2015 after he made the decision to join their illustrious youth academy from domestic rivals Real Betis.

Having been promoted from the club’s under-19s at the end of last season, the teenager was recently handed his club debut by manager Ronald Koeman.

Having already featured in seven La Liga matches so far this season, most impressive is the fact the 17-year-old has started three of them.

Interestingly though, despite his obvious talent, it has been reported by El Nacional that the player’s contract with Barcelona includes an unusually low minimum release clause – understood to be around £42m (€50m).

In fact, so appealing is the prospect of luring the wonderkid away from Catalan that the same outlet claims a trio of top European clubs have all been interested for quite some time.

It has been noted that Paris-Saint Germain, Liverpool and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are all keeping a close eye on the attacking midfielder.

However, while football is notoriously tough to predict – it is understood the player’s ambition at the moment is to continue to succeed with his beloved Barcelona.

It certainly sounds like one to watch though.