No sooner have the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, fronted by Amanda Staveley, got their feet under the table at St. James’ Park, than the rumours as to who Newcastle will sign in the next transfer window have begun.

The Magpies have, in a heartbeat, become by far the richest club in the Premier League, and to that end, there is, perhaps understandably, an expectation that the first-team will soon be chock full of world-beating football superstars.

That may be something which will come to pass in due course, though it’s likely to take time to build up the club and playing staff to the required level.

Agents will almost certainly be licking their lips at the prospect of constructing deals for their clients to move to the north east, and Sport believe that the first of those will be a €50m switch for Barcelona flop, Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan outlet suggest that negotiations had taken place in the summer but stalled because the takeover didn’t go through.

The Brazilian is no stranger to the Premier League of course, and being the first signing of the new era on Tyneside may have some cachet and appeal for him.