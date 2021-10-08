It’s been a long time coming, but if all goes well over the next couple of weeks, Sergio Aguero might finally be able to make his debut for Barcelona.

The Argentinian was looking forward to playing alongside countryman, Lionel Messi, back in May, per MARCA, before Barca’s No.10 was deemed unaffordable and allowed to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Then, per The Guardian, the club noted that he had picked up a calf injury and would be unavailable for 10 weeks.

The fixture against Valencia on October 17 would’ve been the first fixture he would be available for if his recovery had gone well.

That may still be achievable, or Ronald Koeman may prefer to unleash him against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

The Dutchman had been insistent after their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich that Barca’s fortunes would change once players such as Aguero and Ousmane Dembele are back in the side, per MARCA.

The proof of the pudding will be when those players do indeed return, with Aguero in particular champing at the bit to get some action for the first time this season.

Only then will the club see if they’ve bought a dud or if the barrel-chested Argentinian still knows where the goal is.

If he’s able to mark the Clasico with a goal or two, he’s likely to become an instant hero on the Camp Nou terraces.