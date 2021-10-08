Chelsea youngster leads Premier League in key stat area after impressive start

Chelsea academy product Trevoh Chalobah leads his Premier League counterparts in a key stat area after seven games played.

Chalobah was not previously in the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge but made an impression on Thomas Tuchel during the Blues’ pre-season campaign.

As a result, Tuchel trusted him to start against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup and on the opening day of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

While Chelsea have a huge amount of talent in the defensive areas, Chalobah has still stood out as a star performer this campaign to date.

That is backed up by the stats, too, with Chalobah having the highest duel success % out of any player in the league this campaign, as SofaScore reveal.

Wolves’ winger excelles in all on-the-pitch duels, as he shares the first place on that list with Brentford’s forward Ivan Toney. Looking at duel efficiency, Trevoh Chalobah is showing he’s very much deserving of a spot in the league leaders’ team. ?? pic.twitter.com/3nji85lRZo — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) October 6, 2021

MORE: “I think it looks good” – Chelsea star provides positive update on contract situation

Chelsea’s academy continues to produce star talent at an impressive rate. Thomas Tuchel is blessed to have his squad bolstered with some of the country’s finest talent.

Chalobah is only 22-years-old and looks as assured and confident as any of his more experienced counterparts. He has a hugely bright future, for both Chelsea and England.