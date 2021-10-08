Diary disaster for Chelsea with FIFA Club World Cup set to be postponed until early 2022

Chelsea are reportedly set to have a chaotic fixture schedule in early 2022, with the FIFA Club World Cup having been postponed.

Chelsea ensured their participation in the prestigious competition after winning the Champions League back in May.

Ordinarily, the side that lifts the European Cup goes on to be crowned world champions, but things weren’t so straightforward for Chelsea back in 2012.

Managed by club legend Roberto Di Matteo, the Blues suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final. They will be looking to right that wrong this time around.

However, they’re going to have to wait until next year in order to do it. As the Mirror report, the Club World Cup is set to be postponed from its original December date.

After the initial hosts Japan pulled out due to coronavirus related reasons, FIFA have been left without a host and are set to be forced into postponing the tournament.

In what ought to provide some degree of comfort to Chelsea fans, the report by the Mirror suggests that FIFA have no plans to cancel the tournament in its entirety.

Still, the suggestion of a new date early next year raises serious questions of the plausibility of Chelsea participating, with Thomas Tuchel’s men expected to compete on all fronts this term.