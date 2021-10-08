“I think it looks good” – Chelsea star provides positive update on contract situation

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has provided a positive update on his contract situation.

Christensen, who graduated from the Chelsea academy into the first-team, has become a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

The middle centre-back role in a back three is where Christensen thrived while on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tuchel has given the Dane the opportunity to operate in that role at Chelsea as an alternative to veteran Thiago Silva.

However, with Christensen’s contract set to expire in June of next year, doubts have emerged over his long-term future in SW6.

With Christensen have enjoyed a hugely successful calendar year for club and country, you’d expect Marina Granovskaia to be working tirelessly in order to convince him to commit to an extension.

It sounds as though she has been successful in her efforts, with Christensen providing a positive update on the situation, as quoted by Goal:

“It’s hard to know how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good.”

“I am happy to be at Chelsea.”

Ticking Christensen’s contract off the list would be good news from a Chelsea perspective, but Granovskaia’s work is far from finished.

The Blues are still, as things stand, losing captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers next summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to be keen on allowing the bulk of their defence options to walk out the door without receiving a penny in exchange.