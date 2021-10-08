Rafa Benitez has enjoyed a relatively good start to his time as Everton manager, quickly changing the narrative on Merseyside and getting the best out of a hard-working a Toffees side.

Each player is doing his bit, as was seen in the recent 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The Spaniard will, however, have to keep a close eye on the fitness of one of his ever presents, with the international break shortly coming to a close.

That’s because French international, Lucas Digne, has had to withdraw from the France squad with hamstring troubles, per the official Everton website.

It’s a big blow for manager and player, and the length of his absence will only be known once he has been assessed by the club’s medical staff.

An athletic and energetic left-back who gets up and down the pitch with ease, Digne is as capable as a supplementary attacker as he is a defender.

To that end, it’s easy to understand why he remains one of Rafa’s most trusted first-team stars, and the hope will surely be that the injury is a relatively minor one and that he can be back training at full tilt before too long.