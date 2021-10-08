Ex-Premier League goalkeeper tips Everton to tie star man down on new deal

After a recent admission from Everton manager Rafa Benitez that star attacker Richarlion is ‘happy’ with life at Toffees, ex-Spurs and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has predicted the Merseyside club to try and renew his contract.

Richarlison, 24, joined Everton in 2018 following a £35.3m move from Watford.

Since arriving at Goodison Park, the Brazil international has gone on to feature in 123 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 53 goals, along the way.

Despite the recent emergence of wide-attackers Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, having a fully fit and firing Richarlison is arguably the Toffees’ best route to victory.

However, despite still having three years left on his contract, after being widely regarded as the club’s most talented attacker, Robinson feels it is imperative the Toffees extend the 24-year-old’s stay.

In light of Benitez’s recent statement regarding the attacker’s happiness (Liverpool Echo), Robinson believes the club, as a whole, have been handed a major boost.

“That is big news for the club,” the former shot-stopper told Football Insider.“It is testament to the impact Benitez has had since he has come in. I am not Benitez’s biggest fan. However, you cannot ignore the job he has done with the budget and injuries he has had. You have to take your hat off to him.

“Richarlison is always going to be linked with a move away from Everton because they are no longer are top six club. They are not playing European football. Richarlison is a player who is a good enough for the Champions League.

“It is a big challenge for the manager to keep him happy.

“If a player of that level is happy and enjoying his time at the club, protect yourself. Get him on a new deal. It is very rare that a player stays at a club for five, six years.

“Richarlison will want to go and play European football. Handing him a new deal would protect Everton’s investment.

“I expect talks to begin soon if they haven’t already started.”

Everton currently sits fifth in the Premier League table after only being beaten once from their opening seven games.