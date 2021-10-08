Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a new right-back and one player heavily linked with joining is Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Scottish full-back is admired by United’s recruitment team.

Having joined their youth academy all the way back in 2009, Patterson, 19, has spent his entire career with the Gers.

Since recently forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, the teenager has gone on to feature in 20 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to three goals, along the way.

Patterson’s first-team achievements cannot be underestimated – especially considering he is forced to play second fiddle to club captain James Tavenier.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough period, Patterson is already seeing his name linked with a bumper move to the Premier League with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils understood to be frontrunners.

Speaking recently to Football Insider, ex-Celtic striker Frank McAvennie admitted that he believes if the 20-time league champions back their interest up with a formal approach, Patterson will find it impossible to turn down the opportunity.

“There is absolutely no chance of Rangers keeping him if Man Utd come in,” McAvennie said. “We can talk about him going anywhere. No disrespect to Rangers but he will not hang around.

“If that report is right and Man Utd are seriously looking at Patterson, talk about your head being turned.

“There is no one bigger. He won’t start there but he’s so highly rated. Rangers can’t keep him, no way.

“Maybe Rangers could sell him and loan him back. His opportunities will be limited with Tavernier there.

“But they will also be limited at Old Trafford. The thought of playing with Ronaldo will be too much for him to turn down.”