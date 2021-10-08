It hasn’t been a great international break for Eden Hazard, after Belgium lost to France in the UEFA Nations League, blowing a 2-0 lead in the process, and he ended up nursing a hamstring injury.

Hazard’s time at the La Liga giants has been peppered by a series of injuries, meaning that he’s barely been able to build up a head of steam for his club before being ruled out again.

He had been making significant progress this season, in terms of not succumbing to historical injury problems, but just two weeks ahead of El Clasico, the jinx has struck again according to AS.

A thorough medical examination will be performed on Hazard’s right hamstring issue to determine the severity, and that will indicate to the Los Blancos medical team just how long they might be without the player for.

Until recently, Real had been the form team in La Liga, but their loss to Espanyol and a Champions League reverse to Sheriff, has really put the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti and Co.

Although there’s likely to be a temptation to bring Hazard back as soon as possible, if the club are still intending to keep him for the long term, they may be better served by running more tests then usual and getting to the bottom of his issues once and for all.