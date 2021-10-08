Juventus propose player exchange that would allow Ramsey to return to Premier League

Having struggled to cement a place down in Juventus’ first-team since his transfer from Arsenal in 2019, midfielder Aaron Ramsey is expected to leave Turin in January.

Since arriving, Ramsey, 30, who joined ‘The Old Lady’ on a free transfer just over two years ago, has started just 25 Serie A matches.

Falling further down manager Massimiliano Allegri’s pecking order, the winter transfer window is set to see the 30-year-old depart Turin.

However, despite speculation brewing that Ramsey could become Newcastle United’s first major signing since the club’s Saudi-backed takeover was completed, reports in Italy have suggested the Welsh midfielder could be on his way to Merseyside instead.

Calciomercato claim Rafa Benitez’s Everton is so far the only club to enquire about the midfielder’s availability.

However, after making their interest known, it has been claimed Juventus’ hierarchy have proposed a deal that would see midfielder Allan move the other way.

Allan, 30, joined the Toffees from Napoli last summer in a deal worth £22.5m.

Since teaming up with former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, Allan, now managed by Benitez, has grown to become one of his side’s most trusted defensive players.

The midfielder’s importance is echoed by the fact he has started all of Everton’s opening seven Premier League matches this season, therefore, it would be a major surprise to see the Toffees agree to the exchange.