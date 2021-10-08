Liverpool star suffering with groin problem, international manager reveals

England U21 manager Lee Carsley has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has a minor groin injury.

Jones is only 20-years-old but has already established himself as a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The departure of Gini Wijnaldum over the summer, and Liverpool’s decision to not sign a replacement, has seen Jones increase in significance.

Testament to that was Klopp’s decision to start the youngster in midfield against reigning champions Manchester City last time out.

While getting the nod on Sunday was a big moment for Jones, he doesn’t appear to have escaped the game unscathed.

MORE: Liverpool star wants to be paid as much as Manchester City duo

As is reported by the Independent, Jones missed England U21’s clash with Slovenia on Thursday night, with Lee Carsley revealing the midfielder has a groin issue.

“He had a bit of tightness in his groin area. We will never put players in position where we will risk them. We’ll monitor the situation looking towards Andorra but we will not be putting him under any pressure to play.”

It doesn’t sound like anything too serious, with Jones potentially in contention to face Andorra early next week. That suggests there’s no danger of him missing any action for Liverpool.

Still, when a player is away from his club and suffering with even the most minor of injuries, fans are naturally going to be anxious that the damage done be worsened.