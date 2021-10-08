Liverpool ‘would value’ return of former star from European heavyweights

Eyebrow-raising claims from Todo Fichajes claim that Liverpool would be open to the idea of re-signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

It was at Liverpool where Sterling made a name for himself as a young man. He signed for Man City in hope of furthering his career and filling his trophy cabinet to the brim, which he has been successful in doing.

However, the England international has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola. At 26-years-old and ahead of the Qatar World Cup, Sterling can ill afford to be rotting among the substitutes.

As a result, it’d be no surprise if he looked to force a move away from the Etihad in January or the summer, which Todo Fichajes believe he may well be set to do.

While the focus of the report is on links between Sterling and Barcelona, there’s an interesting line written by Todo Fichajes which is likely to turn heads on Merseyside: “Liverpool would value his return.”

Liverpool have no dire need for reinforcement on the flanks, but Sterling is a player of HUGE quality who is coming into the prime years of his footballing career.

It seems unlikely that Man City would be willing to do business with arguably their biggest rivals for the Premier League title, but it could be a matter of them repaying the favour of 2015…