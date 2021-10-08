Manchester City star ‘getting closer and closer’ to signing contract extension with the champions

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is reportedly edging closer to signing a contract extension with the champions.

Foden had to remain patient in order to get his opportunity in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI, but it’s safe to say that he has now established himself as a key figure at the Etihad.

The 21-year-old was previously considered one of the most promising young players in the Premier League. In the space of merely a year, he’s developed into one of the league’s star performers.

As a result, Man City are reportedly set to reward him with a new contract. According to journalist Nicolo Schira, a new deal until 2027 is on the table, with it sounding as though it’s close to completion.

Phil #Foden is getting closer and closer to extend his contract with #ManchesterCity until 2027. #transfers #MCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 7, 2021

Man City often draw attention to themselves with the work that they do in the transfer window, but in this case a contract extension for Foden could prove to be as valuable as any signing.

Foden has the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders on the planet, which would be to the benefit of boyhood club Man City and the England National Team.

He has no reason to even think about departing the Etihad, so it’s no surprise to hear that he is getting close to eradicating any doubt over his future and penning a new deal.