He’s been a star on the pitch for Manchester United, but it’s Marcus Rashford’s work away from football that saw him awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.

Taking on the government with a plan to ensure all school children in need were getting a guaranteed meal a day, per The Guardian, will go down as one of his finest hours.

He was eventually able to call upon the support of some of the biggest companies in the country, and it forced a u-turn by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Rashford was joined by Sir Alex Ferguson when accepting his well deserved award.