It’s been all change for Barcelona over the past 18 months, and things look as though they’ll continue in the same vain for the foreseeable future.

With the January transfer window only a few months away, the Catalans will surely be working hard to try and rid themselves of some more high earners and players that are now surplus to requirements.

One of those, Samuel Umtiti, has steadfastly refused to be moved on to this point, though according to Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com, the Frenchman is now ready to rescind his contract, clearly after accepting he has no future with the blaugranes.

The same outlet report that AC Milan could be willing to take the player to Italy, which may be a suitable move for all parties, not least because Barca will get Umtiti’s salary off of their books.

For the Italians, if they have aspirations of returning to former glories, a move for the World Cup winner might not be the best piece of transfer business they’ve ever done.

Umtiti has never been the same since taking a holistic approach to recovery from a knee injury rather than going under the surgeon’s knife.