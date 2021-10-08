Newcastle United linked with three big-name signings after Saudi takeover is completed

Newcastle United’s big-money takeover was only completed yesterday, but they’re already being linked with some of football’s biggest names.

The Magpies have not only ridded themselves of Mike Ashley, who led the club during a period of dismal stagnation, they have also got themselves the richest club owners on the planet.

As reported by the Independent, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, who purchased the club on Thursday, are worth an estimated £320bn, £100bn more than the Qatar Investment Authority, who own Paris Saint-Germain.

While that won’t turn Newcastle into an overnight success, it does give them plenty of hope for the future and a great deal of optimism heading into the transfer market, which reopens in less than two months.

A report by Fichajes suggests that the Geordie club have already considered who they could bring in this winter and have settled on three BIG names.

As per the report, PSG duo Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi, as well as Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, could all be targeted by Newcastle in the January transfer window.

All due respect to the three of them, Newcastle will get nowhere by signing other clubs’ deadwood, so they really ought to put more thought into the kind of players they wish to bring to St. James’ Park.