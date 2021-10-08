Newcastle takeover set to see Toon unleash £190m January spending spree

Thursday evening saw Newcastle United’s proposed takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium completed.

Following the stunning news, fans of the Magpies were spotted turning up and celebrating at the club’s stadium, St James’ Park.

The remarkable takeover, which is understood to have cost majority owner and Saudi-Prince Mohammad Bin Salman within the region of £300m, has signalled an end to former owner Mike Ashley’s 14-year-long reign at the club.

However, while it is rumoured that the Premier League’s other 19 clubs oppose the takeover and are pushing to hold emergency talks with officials of England’s top-flight, reports surrounding the club’s new owner’s ambitions are emerging.

MORE: The Galaticos Newcastle United could sign following £300m Saudi takeover

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, following their successful takeover, the Magpie’s new hierarchy are planning to splash the cash once the January transfer window opens.

It has been claimed that the new cash-rich Northerners can spend up to £190m in the winter market without breaching financial fair play regulations.

These latest reports come less than 24-hours after Newcastle United’s new senior officials told fans to ‘expect ambition’, as relayed by the Daily Express.

Excited by any chance, Newcastle United fans? – Who do you think will be your side’s first big-name signing? – Let us know in the comments.