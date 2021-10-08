When Joan Laporta won the Barcelona presidential election earlier this year, it heralded a new dawn at the club after the unbelievably poor tenure of his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Much of Barca’s recent success came in Laporta’s first period at the helm of the club from 2003-2010, and it wouldn’t take much for Barca’s long-suffering supporters to believe he could bring the glory days back to the club.

However, things have quickly, and regrettably, turned sour.

Lionel Messi was allowed to leave the club, Laporta seemingly leaving it until the last possible moment to drop that particular bombshell.

He’s even had the audacity in a recent interview with RAC1 cited by Sky Sports to note that he’d hoped Messi would play for the club for free.

What?! Excuse me?

That follows a tumultuous period where manager, Ronald Koeman, was told by Laporta that he was going to look for a new coach and if he couldn’t find one, the Dutchman would be kept on, per The Guardian.

Everything Laporta once touched turned to gold.

Not anymore.