With just over 24 hours to go until England take on Andorra at the Estate Nacional, a fire has broken out at the side of the pitch.

Sky Sports News were reporting live from the venue when the blaze is believed to have started, and it quickly took hold sending smoke billowing into the air.

MORE: Coutinho tipped for Tottenham

A camera gantry appeared to be badly damaged and though blocks of flats are in close proximity to the stadium, mercifully they appeared to be safe from the flames.