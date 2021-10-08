Paul Pogba hints at potential return to former club while discussing Manchester United contract situation

Paul Pogba has offered Manchester United no assurances over his future, with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Pogba, who is ranked among the best midfield players on the planet, will be a free agent after June 30th 2022, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

With the World Cup winner set to be 29-years-old by that point, the next contract he signs is likely to be one of the last ‘big’ ones he gets in his footballing career.

You imagine Man United will have been keen to extend his deal by now, but Pogba has dug his heels in and made life difficult. That doesn’t look as though it’s going to change anytime soon.

Speaking in wake of France’s 3-2 comeback win over Belgium on Thursday night, Pogba offered Man United no assurances and appeared to flirt with a move back to Juventus.

Paul Pogba answers about Juventus comeback: “I like Torino! [laughs] I always speak with former Juve team-mates like Dybala. I’m in Manchester now, I’m under contract until June then let’s see. I want to complete this season at best level – then we see”, he told Mediaset ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5Ydrhc5oEU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2021

It doesn’t sound as though there has been any definitive decision made as of yet on Pogba’s future, but if he is legitimately willing to wait until June before making a decision, it doesn’t bode well for Man United.

These comments will also give Juventus plenty of encouragement that they’ll be able to get a deal over the line to re-sign their former midfielder on a free transfer.