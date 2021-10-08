Paul Pogba hints at potential return to former club while discussing Manchester United contract situation

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Pogba has offered Manchester United no assurances over his future, with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Pogba, who is ranked among the best midfield players on the planet, will be a free agent after June 30th 2022, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

With the World Cup winner set to be 29-years-old by that point, the next contract he signs is likely to be one of the last ‘big’ ones he gets in his footballing career.

You imagine Man United will have been keen to extend his deal by now, but Pogba has dug his heels in and made life difficult. That doesn’t look as though it’s going to change anytime soon.

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future is now in major doubt

MORE: Manchester United star ready to sign new contract as he bids to become highest paid player in Premier League history

More Stories / Latest News
“Where is Aston Villa?” – Brazilian pundit criticizes the call up of Douglas Luiz to national team
Video: PSG’s Marquinhos rescues Brazil from possible upset with corner-kick header goal
Video: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson unable to stop header as Venezuela struck first versus Brazil

Speaking in wake of France’s 3-2 comeback win over Belgium on Thursday night, Pogba offered Man United no assurances and appeared to flirt with a move back to Juventus.

It doesn’t sound as though there has been any definitive decision made as of yet on Pogba’s future, but if he is legitimately willing to wait until June before making a decision, it doesn’t bode well for Man United.

These comments will also give Juventus plenty of encouragement that they’ll be able to get a deal over the line to re-sign their former midfielder on a free transfer.

More Stories Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.