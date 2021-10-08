In this age of technology, brand recognition and awareness is often driven by the social media endorsements of celebrities or sports stars.

The more well known and most followed personalities will, quite rightly, cost more, given that the reach and engagement on any posts they (or their representatives) send out is almost a guarantee of success.

It’s perhaps why Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 353m followers, can demand in the region of £1.5m per post, according to MyProtein, who have released the 2021/22 Premier League Instagram Rich List.

They note that if the Portuguese posted just one Instagram sponsored post per month, he would net in the region of £18,060,000 per year.

If the frequency became one per week, Ronaldo would pocket an incredible £78,260,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

To put that in some kind of perspective, his club colleague, Paul Pogba, who is second on the list, can only command £208,000 per post.

No doubt that those companies who wish to use Ronaldo’s services for publicity think he’s worth every penny.