Newcastle United have their fair share of famous supporters, and one of them, TV actor, Robson Green, is delighted with the news of the club’s takeover.

Green, who appeared in series such as Soldier Soldier, was speaking to Sky Sports News the morning after the Premier League had rubber stamped the deal which saw Mike Ashley sell the club to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

It was obvious from his demeanour that he, surely like every other member of the Toon Army, will be looking forward to better times ahead.

