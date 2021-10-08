Having had first-hand experience playing alongside Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa, it is perhaps unsurprising that recent reports have suggested Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo would love to be reunited with the young European Championship winner.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Ronaldo, who sensationally opted to rejoin the Red Devils from Juventus earlier this summer, is a big admirer of Chiesa.

Chiesa, 23, joined ‘The Old Lady’ on a two-year-long loan from domestic rivals Fiorentina last summer.

Since arriving in Turin, the 23-year-old star has gone on to feature in 50 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals, along the way.

MORE: France addicted to hippy crack: HALF Les Bleus squad inhale nitrous oxide regularly, journalist claims

Although the attacker’s loan spell is set to end next year, it is widely expected that the Serie A giants will see his move made permanent following certain conditions being met.

Shockingly though – despite quickly emerging as one of manager Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted attackers, recent reports have suggested that the Italy international could ‘soon’ bid farewell to Bianconeri.

It has been noted that Ronaldo has endorsed his former teammate, however, a transfer for Chiesa would not come cheap.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising talents, Calciomercato claims a potential move could set the Red Devils’ hierarchy back in excess of £85m (€100m).