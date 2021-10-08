Video: Simon Jordan injects a dose of reality into Newcastle situation claiming nothing will change overnight

There appears to be a real buzz about Newcastle United now, after the takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was confirmed.

The Magpies, per MARCA, have now become the richest club in the Premier League, and it goes without saying that fans of the club are sure to expect some of that money to be spent on top quality players.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan, however, was keen to sprinkle a dose of reality on the situation, by suggesting that it would take time for world class players to see St. James’ Park as a suitable destination for their career.