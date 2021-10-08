The first day of the new regime at Newcastle United will undoubtedly bring hope for the thousands of locals that fervently support the Magpies.

Under Mike Ashley’s ownership, the north east giant had become a shadow of the team and club they’d been in the Freddy Shepherd/Kevin Keegan glory years in the mid 1990s.

If the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund are able to replicate those heady heights, their purchase of the club will surely be viewed as an unqualified success.

It will take time of course, and manager, Steve Bruce, clearly believes that’s a commodity that he’ll not benefit from.

According to The Telegraph, he is due to take charge of his 1000th match as a manager when Newcastle take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture.

Per the report, however, Bruce fears he’ll be stuck on 999 and the new regime will shortly dispense with his services.

Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, and his former England midfield colleague, Frank Lampard, are being linked to the position if it’s vacated.

Both have their merits as young managers, but with such a big job required to turn things around on Tyneside, one has to question whether any potential job will have come just that little bit too early.