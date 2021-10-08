The Galaticos Newcastle United could sign following £300m Saudi takeover

Newcastle United fans have finally seen the ownership of their club change hands. Thursday night saw sporting headlines dominated by confirmation that a Saudi-backed consortium had finalised a £300m takeover, signalling an end to Mike Ashley’s 14 year-long reign.

Following the news that Saudi-Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is now the Magpies’ majority owner, the cash-rich political tycoon is now expected to pump long-awaited funds into the Northern side.

Although a transformation is not going to happen overnight, expect the Magpies to be linked with some superstar names and according to a recent report from the Mirror, there are already two Real Madrid players the club could make moves for.

The Mirror has linked Steve Bruce’s side to Los Blancos attackers Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic.

Despite being at the tail-end of his career, four-time Champions League winner Bale would likely still be able to do a job and just by his name alone, would ensure the Magpies make a big statement of intent.

Elsewhere, Jovic, who has struggled massively since his 2019 move from Eintracht Frankfurt is expected to leave the club in the coming windows.

Clearly in need of a change of scenery as well as being part of a project that could help him reinvent himself, the Serbian would be an obvious step up to the likes of current striker Joelinton.

In addition to the Real Madrid duo, Newcastle United have also been tipped to pursue Barcelona trio Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and long-standing Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele.

