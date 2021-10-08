Video: Highlights of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s draw to Paraguay

Argentina kicked off its first of three FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures on the road against Paraguay. On paper, Lionel Scaloni’s squad should’ve come away with all three points.

However, Paraguay’s goalkeeper Antony Silva made eight saves to deny La Albiceleste. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi did his best to try and break through the Paraguayan defense as he had 104 touches and generated four key passes to help create scoring opportunities.

Despite the 0-0 score, here’s the highlight of Messi’s performance against Paraguay.