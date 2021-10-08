Video: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson unable to stop header as Venezuela struck first versus Brazil

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers are underway, and on the first fixture of the three, there was a possible upset brewing in Caracas.

Venezuela welcomed Brazil to the Estadio Olímpico (U.C.V.) in the country’s capital, where the home side put the scare early into the South American giant.

Toronto F.C.’s Yeferson Soteldo put in a cross for Dynamo Kyiv forward Eric Ramírez, scoring off a header to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to give the Venezuelans the early lead they looked for the upset against the Brazil national team.