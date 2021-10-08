Video: PSG’s Marquinhos rescues Brazil from possible upset with corner-kick header goal

Venezuela had the shocker of the first fixture in this FIFA international window as the home side opened the scoring against the Brazil national team.

As the Venezuelans held on to the one-goal lead for most of the game, Brazil finally broke through with their talent late in the match. Eventually, La Vinotinto ran out of gas, hoping to secure the upset.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos would score off a corner-kick set-piece to level the match and avoid the thought of a defeat against the Venezuelans.