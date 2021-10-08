“Where is Aston Villa?” – Brazilian pundit criticizes the call up of Douglas Luiz to national team

Playing for Brazil comes with a lot of pressure for any player. Not only do they have to live up to wearing the canary and green, but they have to handle the fans and media.

Brazil national team manager Tite had to withdraw Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro due to injury and called up Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz for this round of FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

However, the decision to call up Luiz is a controversial one by those in the media. Brazilian football pundit Neto on the Donos da Bola, whether anyone knows who Luiz is and where he plays. Neto wanted to see a player from Brazil take that spot left behind by Casemiro.

“Does anyone in Brazil know who plays for Aston Villa? Where is Aston Villa? How can he not call up Danilo, from Palmeiras? Danilo outside is a heresy. A shame. Willian Arão is playing a lot of ball,” Neto said.

“But call an Aston Villa player? Do they know who plays for Flamengo at the wheel? Who plays for Inter, who has the Dourado?”

Nonetheless, Luiz found out about what was said about him, and the Aston Villa man didn’t bite his tongue. Instead, the 23-year-old went on Twitter and called the pundit “the clown from television.” Luiz didn’t see any action in Brazil’s 3-1 victory over Venezuela.