Xavi plotting raid on Manchester United should he be appointed Barcelona manager

Xavi has reportedly earmarked Paul Pogba as his first transfer target, should he take the reins at Barcelona.

There are serious doubts over the future of Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp, with Barcelona have endured a difficult start to the season.

There were grounds to dismiss Koeman over the summer, but president Joan Laporta opted to keep the faith in the Dutchman.

You wonder how much longer Laporta can justify keeping Koeman in the job.

As is reported by Marca, former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has been mooted as a possible replacement for Koeman.

Xavi lacks the experience that you’d ordinarily expect a manager taking charge of a club of Barca’s calibre to have. Still, he’s believed to be an option.

The aforementioned report suggests that Xavi is already preparing for life as Barca boss, too, having identified Paul Pogba as a potential transfer target.

Fichajes report that Xavi is likely to pursue the Manchester United midfielder, should Laporta make the decision to appoint him.

The prospect of Pogba lining up in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri is utterly mouthwatering. It remains to be seen if it’s at all realistic.