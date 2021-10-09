Sergio Aguero has yet to make his debut for Barcelona, despite agreeing to sign for the club in May and not being registered until the end of the summer transfer window.

A calf injury has stopped him from donning his new colours, though the Daily Mail suggest that he could be in line for his debut against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

It’s been a long 10 weeks to get to this point, but the Argentinian’s commitment to wearing the Blaugrana would seem to have never been in doubt.

It’s been revealed by Sport that the player turned down a late approach from Italian giants, Juventus.

MORE: Liverpool’s quadruple selection dilemma

Bearing in mind that, as Sport recall, Aguero had been looking forward to playing with compatriot, Lionel Messi, only for the club to be unable to re-sign him, and with Juventus, at that point looking to pair him with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, it shows a strength of character to stick with his original decision.

Clearly, Aguero wants to succeed at Barcelona, and given their struggles in front of goal thus far, his debut can’t come soon enough.

He virtually guarantees goals, and even his exceptional movement up front should create chances for his colleagues.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United make contact with Manchester United over possibility of signing attacker ‘I miss Raphinha’ – Man United star courting a reunion with former Sporting team-mate Liverpool leading Arsenal and Everton in race to sign Senegal international

Given everything that’s happened at the club in the recent past, Aguero’s commitment is hugely laudable in an age where money seems to be the only motivating factor for some.