After their epic 3-2 comeback win over Belgium in the Nations League semi-final, Didier Deschamps’ France side will face Spain on Sunday in the final.

Luis Enrique’s La Roja became the first visiting side ever to defeat Italy in a competitive fixture at the San Siro, and in the process, they also ended the Azzurri’s wonderful recent unbeaten run.

It’s sure to be a tantalising clash between two of the best international teams around, and should make for an absorbing watch.

On the eve of the final, however, France have been hit by the absence of one of their stars.

According to Get French Football News, who cite an announcement by the French football federation, Adrien Rabiot has tested positive for Covid-19.

Adrien Rabiot is already self isolating

As a result, he has already begun the self isolation process and won’t travel with the squad for Sunday’s encounter.

A starter against Belgium, Rabiot is likely to be a big miss, and it isn’t clear at this stage if the player will also miss Juventus’ next Serie A match.

