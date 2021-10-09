After their epic 3-2 comeback win over Belgium in the Nations League semi-final, Didier Deschamps’ France side will face Spain on Sunday in the final.

Luis Enrique’s La Roja became the first visiting side ever to defeat Italy in a competitive fixture at the San Siro, and in the process, they also ended the Azzurri’s wonderful recent unbeaten run.

It’s sure to be a tantalising clash between two of the best international teams around, and should make for an absorbing watch.

On the eve of the final, however, France have been hit by the absence of one of their stars.

MORE: Liverpool’s quadruple selection dilemma

According to Get French Football News, who cite an announcement by the French football federation, Adrien Rabiot has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, he has already begun the self isolation process and won’t travel with the squad for Sunday’s encounter.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pundit speculates on Newcastle’s transfer strategy now they’ve money to spend Laporta’s regular counsel from Guardiola and conversations with Xavi that could see him replace Koeman at Barcelona Newcastle source says that Kalidou Koulibaly is top of Magpies transfer list

A starter against Belgium, Rabiot is likely to be a big miss, and it isn’t clear at this stage if the player will also miss Juventus’ next Serie A match.