Pep Guardiola wants to bring France international to Manchester City in £42.5m deal

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on signing France match-winner Theo Hernandez for Manchester City.

Hernandez made the difference for Les Bleus on Thursday night as they defeated Belgium 3-2 in the Nations League semi-final.

After France overturned a two-goal deficit, Hernandez arrived on the edge of the penalty area, composed himself and rifled the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

His exploits at left-back for club and country have seemingly captured the attention of Pep Guardiola, who is in need of replacing the absent Benjamin Mendy.

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez is being linked with Manchester City

MORE: Manchester City star ‘getting closer and closer’ to signing contract extension with the champions

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool stars confront the difficult topics of diversity and racism head on
Chelsea star set for training return next week after lengthy absence with COVID-19 and injury
Leicester City looking to out-of-favour Real Madrid star in January transfer window

Fichajes report that Guardiola is keen for Man City to sign Hernandez from AC Milan, in a deal which could cost the champions as much as €50m [£42.5m].

That’s a hefty figure for a full-back, but we’re talking about a manager who has splashed the cash in order to strengthen in those areas previously.

It’s unclear whether Hernandez has any intention of departing the resurgent Rossoneri, but a move to Man City and the financial riches that’d inevitably come with it is a difficult proposition for any player to decline.

More Stories Pep Guardiola theo hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.