Chelsea transfer news: Juventus join race to sign highly-rated France international midfielder

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, 21, has established himself as a key figure for AS Monaco at an early age, as well as convincing Didier Deschamps he’s worthy of a spot in the France setup.

The midfielder looks to have an extremely bright future ahead of him, one you wouldn’t expect him to spend chasing Champions League qualification in Ligue 1.

When the time comes for Tchouameni to move on with his career and join a BIG club in order to continue his development, it doesn’t appear as though he’s going to be short on offers.

According to Todo Fichajes, Juventus are interested in signing the France international, who is also believed to have been tracked by scouts from Barcelona.

The report notes that Tchouameni is also a target for European champions Chelsea, with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante having an average age of 28.

Chelsea’s midfield are at the top of their game at current, but in neither Conor Gallagher or Billy Gilmour do they have a player like Tchouameni who can command in the middle of the park.

The prospect of the Blues adding the 21-year-old to their ranks is an exciting one, but they will reportedly face stern competition from Juventus and potentially Barcelona.