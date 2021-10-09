Juventus set to offload two stars in order to facilitate free transfer of Man United star

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and although the Red Devils have recruited heavily, the Frenchman has yet to put pen to paper and sign a contract extension.

That could very well pave the way for former club Juventus to enter the mix as they continue to sound out the 2018 World Cup winner on a free transfer.

Despite displaying clear ambition by bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this summer, Pogba’s contractual situation will undoubtedly cause much concern for fans.

Widely regarded as one of the club’s best on his days, Pogba has started well during the new 2021-22 season – echoed by the fact he has already racked up seven assists in the Premier League.

However, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, the talented midfielder is wanted by both Juventus and Real Madrid.

It is the former who are believed to be frontrunners for the France international’s signature though and in order to free up funds to finally bring him back to Turin – they could offload current midfield duo Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.