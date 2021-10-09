Juventus targeting Monaco midfielder ahead of January transfer window

Juventus are looking to reinvent their midfield and one player who is reportedly highly thought of by ‘The Old Lady’ is Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Serie A giants are on a ‘mission’ to land the talented defensive midfielder.

Tchouameni, 21, only joined Monaco 18-months following a £16.2m move from Bordeaux.

Since his arrival at the Stade Louis II Stadium, the 21-year-old has gone on to feature in 60 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals, along the way.

The youngster’s incredible form has even seen him recently earn a call up to represent France’s senior national team.

Having made his international debut at the beginning of the month during a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tchouameni’s stunning rise now sees him linked with a bumper transfer.

MORE: Real Madrid make soon-to-be Chelsea free agent number one transfer target

The latest in the ongoing saga surrounding the midfielder’s uncertain future comes from Calciomercato, who are reporting that Juventus have made him their top midfield target and will look to offload Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey in order to bring him in.

McKennie is understood to have admirers in the Premier League with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur both rumoured to be keen.

Elsewhere, Ramsey’s future, which is equally uncertain, has also been linked with a return to England’s top-flight – two years after departed Arsenal.

Most interestingly though, when it comes to Tchouameni, it has also been noted that the Turin-based club could look to recruit him as early as the January market.