Unusually for Leicester City of late they haven’t made the best start to this Premier League season, and currently find themselves down in 13th place in the table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won two, drawn two and lost three of their seven English top-flight games so far, and are a couple of wins away from being in the European places.

With plenty of time left in the season to claw their way back up to the positions they’ve occupied over the past couple of campaigns, Rodgers is likely to be considering who he might bring in during the January transfer window to shake things up a bit.

To that end, Fichajes note that the Foxes are looking at Isco’s situation at Real Madrid with interest.

Under Carlo Ancelotti this season, the player nicknamed Magia (Magic) in the dressing room hasn’t really got a look in.

At 29 years of age, the tricky and skilful midfielder has a lot of football left to play in his career.

Rodgers will surely enjoy his heady mix of hard work, ball-winning ability, vision and an innate ability to find space when there seems to be none, if Leicester are able to get a deal over the line.

From the player’s perspective, feeling important again will be an obvious trigger for any move, and in Rodgers Isco will find a kindred spirit. A manager that will allow him the fullest expression on the pitch.

It’s a potential football marriage made in heaven.