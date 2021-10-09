It hasn’t taken long for Lionel Messi to rub salt into the gaping wound that still exists at Barcelona.

The Catalans nurtured his talents from 13 years of age but were unable to re-sign him to what was expected to be a final playing contract as they just didn’t have the finances available according to a report from Reuters which cited president, Joan Laporta’s words from a press conference to announce the shocking turn of events.

Messi was soon being unveiled in Paris as the star signing for Paris Saint-Germain, the team that former Barca team-mate, Neymar, had signed for years earlier.

MORE: Liverpool’s quadruple selection dilemma

Rather than shed tears over the end of an era, the Argentinian has embraced the new stage of his career, and in the process put the record straight about his move.

“PSG gave me the chance to come and we were motivated. We really were excited to play for a fantastic team like PSG, where you can win many titles, something I wanted in the coming years,” he told France Football, cited by Sport.

“There were other offers but this project seduced me. It was all fast. It’s a new experience in my life, a big change we’re trying to make bit by bit, since I arrived they showed me they loved me.

“They looked after me and I thank them. I’m very happy to be here.”

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid star Karim Benzema still dreaming of a Ballon d’Or win Lionel Messi hoping that Kylian Mbappe won’t swap PSG for Real Madrid France suffer blow ahead of Nations League final with Adrien Rabiot ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19

The strength of his words will surely have cut Laporta to the quick.

Lionel Messi was a part of the fabric at Barcelona and now simply appears to have left that behind.

No regrets, no turning back, and seemingly no thoughts for his former employers.

Whether that means that there’s no future for Messi back in Catalonia in an ambassadorial role will only be seen once his playing days come to an end.

It would be an incredibly sad permanent parting of the ways were it to happen, though it can never tarnish a legacy that will stand the test of time.