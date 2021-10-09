Liverpool one of three top clubs scouting MLS wonderkid

Looking to delve into the American market in search of the next rising star, according to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is one of three top European clubs currently scouting Seattle Sounders youngster Reed Baker-Whiting.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Tom Bogert, who writes for MLS Soccer, who has claimed the talented youngster is being watched by Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Baker-Whiting, 16, has been with Seattle’s academy for nearly two years and after impressing, was recently promoted to the side’s senior side where he has since made four appearances, in all competitions.

Having made his professional debut when he was just 15-years-old, the talented young midfielder certainly looks destined for big things.

It has been claimed that following their previous success signing Giovanni Reyna and Christian Pulisic from the MLS, Borussia Dortmund are keen to make Baker-Whiting their next youth star.

However, the Black and Yellows are almost certainly set to face competition from both Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – both of whom are understood to be equally as keen.

A move wouldn’t be straight forward though – with the player still just 16-years of age and considering he is a non-European citizen, he would be ineligible to register for European competitions until he is at least 18-years-old.