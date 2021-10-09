Man City looking to form development partnership with Championship side

In an attempt to continue the development of some of their youngest prospects, according to recent reports, Manchester City is looking to form a partnership with Championship side Swansea.

That’s according to a recent report from Football League World, who claims the Citizens admire the brand of football the Swans play and could look to use it to their advantage in the near future.

Although the Welsh club is currently sitting 19th in the Championship table, new manager Russell Martin is still looking to fully implement his philosophy.

It has been claimed that following extensive research by the Citizen’s recruitment team, Swansea is viewed as the best place, due to their desire to play possession-based football, for the club’s young players to develop.

Therefore, should both sides agree to form a working relationship, fans could very well see several youth members join the Swans on loan, perhaps as early as January.

The Citizens’ under-23 side currently have 17 players out on loan, including 18-year-old Dario Sarmiento who is with Spanish side Girona and 19-year-old Yan Couto who will spend this season at Braga.