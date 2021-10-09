Manchester United target set to sign contract extension with current employers

Reported Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips is thought to be closing in on a new Leeds United contract.

Phillips has had a quite remarkable 2021, having established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and earned a call-up to the England squad as a result.

The Leeds United midfielder started in middle of the park alongside Declan Rice throughout England’s memorable Euro 2020 campaign and won the Three Lions’ Player of the Year award as a result.

According to claims made by the Daily Star, Manchester United have been sniffing around Phillips. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in dire need of some reinforcement in the midfield areas, with Phillips ticking all the boxes.

However, Football Insider report that Phillips is close to signing a new contract with Leeds, which would surely end any possibility of him making the move to Old Trafford.

Of course, Man United fans can cite Jack Grealish as an example of how new long-term contracts mean little when the big boys come knocking, but there’s no denying that their hopes of signing Phillips will take a major hit if he does extend his deal.

Phillips is central to Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at Elland Road and has no trouble getting in the England team without playing for one of the so-called big six. Does he have any reason to leave?