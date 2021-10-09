The successful takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has really put the cat amongst the pigeons in terms of future transfers.

As soon as the deal was confirmed, it immediately thrust the Magpies into the spotlight as the richest club in the Premier League by far, per MARCA.

That news alone has opened up a whole new avenue of possibilities as far as transfers are concerned, and, according to The Telegraph, coupled with Mike Ashley’s lack of spending in the recent past, the club could, theoretically, spend £190m in the January window and still not fall foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

MORE: Liverpool’s quadruple selection dilemma

That means the likes of Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry Kane, or Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe are well within reach for the north east giant.

Newcastle are a massive club with one of the most loyal followings in the Premier League.

Now with significant financial backing, there’s no reason why the club can’t achieve all of its objectives, including winning the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Aaron Ramsey wants a January return to the Premier League with West Ham keen Report: Barcelona owes South American club money for the transfer of Arthur in 2018 Exclusive: New Newcastle owners targeting Premier League goalkeeper as first major signing

That will require a handful of big names to be acquired, and with money talking, it will be interesting to see which of the big stars bite first.

For far too long now, the Magpies have been a ‘sleeping giant,’ though the attractiveness of playing for them may not be fully understood by foreign players that won’t grasp how vital the club is to the community, and the impact they will have by helping to form a potential championship winning team.

Nonetheless, it’s an exciting time for the club, and one where everything appears possible at this stage.